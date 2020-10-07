'I Can See Clearly Now' Singer Dead at 80 Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Johnny Nash, best known for his hit single "I Can See Clearly Now," has died at 80. The singer-songwriter passed away on Tuesday at his home in Houston, Texas, from natural causes, his son, John Nash, confirmed to CNN. Nash kicked off his musical career in the 1950s. In... 👓 View full article

