CRISPR explained: How the gene-editing tool works

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Scientists Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer Doudna have won the Nobel Prize in chemistry for their pioneering work on the gene-editing tool CRISPR. The tool has been used to engineer better crops and to try to cure human diseases. (Oct. 7)
 
