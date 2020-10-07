|
CRISPR explained: How the gene-editing tool works
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Scientists Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer Doudna have won the Nobel Prize in chemistry for their pioneering work on the gene-editing tool CRISPR. The tool has been used to engineer better crops and to try to cure human diseases. (Oct. 7)
