You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Los Angeles County Sheriff deputies shot while sitting in patrol car



While two Los Angeles County Sheriff deputies sat in the patrol car, an unknown shooter walked up to them an shot them multiple times, 'critically injuring' them both. Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) Duration: 00:40 Published 3 weeks ago Vegas cops shoot armed kidnapper in trailer



This is the moment Las Vegas cops shoot an armed gunman dead when he took a woman hostage in a trailer park after a chase.The incident took place in the area of Nellis Boulevard and Gowan Road in.. Credit: Zenger News Duration: 02:34 Published on August 14, 2020

Tweets about this