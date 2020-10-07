Global  
 

Derek Chauvin, ex-police officer accused of killing George Floyd, out on $1 million bail

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin who is accused of killing George Floyd has been released from jail.
 
