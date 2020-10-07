Global  
 

Magic Johnson on upcoming docuseries and NBA finals, says “LeBron is on a mission”

CBS News Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Five-time NBA Champion Magic Johnson talks to "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King about why he believes the Los Angeles Lakers will win their 17th NBA championship at the NBA Finals, his expanding business empire, and his upcoming docu-series based on his life directed by Rick Famuyiwa.
