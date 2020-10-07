Watch Mel Gibson And Walton Goggins In The Trailer For ‘Fatman’

Global  
 

Daily Caller Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
It should be great
 FATMAN Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: To save his declining business, Chris Cringle (Mel Gibson), also known as Santa Claus, is forced into a partnership with the U.S. military. Making matters worse, Chris gets locked into a deadly battle of wits against a highly-skilled assassin (Walton Goggins),...

