Watch Mel Gibson And Walton Goggins In The Trailer For ‘Fatman’

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Fatman with Mel Gibson - Official Trailer



Check out the official trailer for the Christmas comedy movie Fatman, directed by Eshom Nelms and Ian Nelms. It stars Mel Gibson, Walton Goggins, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Chance Hurstfield and Michelle.. Credit: FanReviews Duration: 02:38 Published 3 hours ago

Tweets about this