Hundreds In NYC Orthodox New York Community Protest New Coronavirus Mandates

Daily Caller Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Hundreds of people in the Borough Park Orthodox community protested Tuesday night over new coronavirus related restrictions on synagogues, schools, and non-essential businesses, the New York Post reported. Protesters reportedly ignored orders to disperse and started fires, the Post reported. Activist Heshy Tischler criticized Democratic officials Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio over […]
