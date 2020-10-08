Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kelly Rowland reveals she's expecting her second child

CBS News Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
"Being able to have a child…I'm knocking at 40's door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me," Kelly Roland said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Billboard News - Published
News video: Kelly Rowland Pregnant With Second Child, Alex Rodriguez Lives His Best Life & More | Billboard News

Kelly Rowland Pregnant With Second Child, Alex Rodriguez Lives His Best Life & More | Billboard News 02:25

 Meghan Trainor and Kelly Rowland are expecting, Normani gets candid about her experience shooting the "WAP" music video with Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion and JLo catches ARod living his best life during quarantine.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kelly Rowland Kelly Rowland American singer, songwriter, actress, and television personality from Texas

Kelly Rowland Announces She Is Pregnant [Video]

Kelly Rowland Announces She Is Pregnant

Kelly Rowland is expecting a baby. The singer/actress/TV personality went public with her baby bump on the cover of Women's Health magazine. Rowland told the magazine that she and husband Tim Weatherspoon wanted to have another child. "We had been talking about it loosely, and then Covid happened, and we were just like, 'Let's see what happens,'" Rowland said. The 39-year-old star said she wasn't expecting to get pregnant right away, but is happy she did.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Parents Charged With Daughter's Murder For Allowing Lice To Kill Her [Video]

Parents Charged With Daughter's Murder For Allowing Lice To Kill Her

12-year-old Georgia girl Kaitlyn Yozviak died in August from cardiac arrest and a secondary cause of severe anemia. According to Newser, Kaitlyn's parents are being charged with second-degree murder...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published
Amanda Seyfried gives birth to baby boy [Video]

Amanda Seyfried gives birth to baby boy

Mamma Mia! star Amanda Seyfried has given birth to her second child.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Amanda Seyfried: Birth Of Second Baby [Video]

Amanda Seyfried: Birth Of Second Baby

Amanda Seyfried and husband Thomas Sadoski followed Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's example and announced the birth of their child through the charities they work with, INARA and War Child. The couple..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Kelly Rowland Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Tim Weatherspoon!

 Singer Kelly Rowland is pregnant with her second child! The 39-year-old entertainer revealed the news in her Women’s Health cover story, saying that she and...
Just Jared

Oh, Mama! Destiny’s Child Alum Kelly Rowland Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

 Kelly Rowland is pregnant with baby No. 2! The Destiny’s Child alum shared the happy news while speaking with Women’s Health for their November issue. The...
OK! Magazine Also reported by •UpworthyAceShowbizExtra

Tweets about this