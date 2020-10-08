Kelly Rowland reveals she's expecting her second child

Kelly Rowland Announces She Is Pregnant



Kelly Rowland is expecting a baby. The singer/actress/TV personality went public with her baby bump on the cover of Women's Health magazine. Rowland told the magazine that she and husband Tim Weatherspoon wanted to have another child. "We had been talking about it loosely, and then Covid happened, and we were just like, 'Let's see what happens,'" Rowland said. The 39-year-old star said she wasn't expecting to get pregnant right away, but is happy she did.

