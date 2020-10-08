Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

LeBron James, I Promise school students featured on Wheaties box

CBS News Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
James said having the I Promise kids and families from his hometown of Akron, Ohio, on the box means "everything."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

LeBron James LeBron James American basketball player

Magic Johnson on upcoming docuseries and NBA finals, says “LeBron is on a mission”

 Five-time NBA Champion Magic Johnson talks to "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King about why he believes the Los Angeles Lakers will win their 17th NBA..
CBS News

LeBron James Tapped as New Wheaties Box Athlete, Takes Over for Serena

 Michael Jordan's done it. Same with Walter Payton and Mary Lou Retton. And now, LeBron James is finally getting the honor of being on the Wheaties box!! It's..
TMZ.com

LeBron James and Anthony Davis carry LA Lakers back to beat Miami Heat and take 3-1 NBA Finals lead

 LeBron James overcame a sluggish start and Anthony Davis made a key three-pointer and block late on as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Miami Heat 102-96 on..
WorldNews

LeBron James Rocks Kobe Bryant Tribute Shirt to NBA Finals Game 4

 LeBron James is paying tribute to Kobe Bryant before Game 4 of the NBA Finals ... entering the arena with a shirt honoring Mamba's life. Rockin' his Beats By Dre..
TMZ.com

Wheaties Wheaties brand of cereal by General Mills


Ohio Ohio State in the Midwestern United States

Biden Leads Trump in Nevada and the Two Are Tied in Ohio, Polls Show

 Women and suburbanites continue to power Joe Biden’s support, new polls by The Times and Siena College show. A majority of voters say campaigning in front of..
NYTimes.com

Long early voting lines in key swing state Ohio

 Long lines developed early and stayed that way at election boards as early voting began Tuesday in Ohio, which again was in play as a potential swing state, but..
USATODAY.com

CBS News poll: Biden leads in Pennsylvania, even with Trump in Ohio

 A new CBS News Battleground Tracker poll conducted after last week's debate, but before news of President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis, shows Joe Biden leading in..
CBS News

Akron, Ohio Akron, Ohio City in Ohio, United States

Politicians and workers rally in support of Goodyear [Video]

Politicians and workers rally in support of Goodyear

Ohio politicians and workers held a rally Thursday (8/20) in support of the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company following President Donald Trump's calls to boycott the Akron-based manufacturer.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:08Published

Related news from verified sources

Long early voting lines in key swing state Ohio

 Long lines developed early and stayed that way at election boards as early voting began Tuesday in Ohio, which again was in play as a potential swing state, but...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Newsmax

Mercy Health, Ohio State open transplant clinic in Cincinnati

 Two hospital systems in Ohio are partnering to open a new support center for transplant patients in Cincinnati.
bizjournals

Ohio voting begins Tuesday

 If you want to vote in the Nov. 3 election, today is the final day to register to vote and to correct your address in Ohio and Kentucky in time to vote at your...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

MaryLewisSmith1

Mary Lewis-Smith RT @politico: According to a Quinnipiac University poll released this afternoon, Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by 5 points in Iowa… 2 minutes ago

jeffcla49455796

jeff clay I was reading on Fox news Biden up in all the polls x10 points. Now that is asking the people they are polling. Tru… https://t.co/cuMjSyhYgB 3 minutes ago

tommy7764331614

tommy77 RT @kylegriffin1: Fox News poll: National: Likely voters Biden-Harris 53% Trump-Pence 43% "Biden leads Trump by 39 points among those sa… 5 minutes ago

VistaForexLtd

VistaForex Ltd RT @CNBC: Joe Biden leads President Trump by 14 points nationally as Election Day approaches, @NBCNews/@WSJ poll finds. https://t.co/0H2pb5… 11 minutes ago

SimpleStacks

SimpleStacks Investments RT @LiveSquawk: Biden Leads Trump 53%-43% Nationally – Fox News Poll https://t.co/MQ9hsvrlEm 13 minutes ago

hfogler

Holly  RT @AndrewSolender: Aug. @CBSNews/@YouGov poll of PA: do you favor fracking in PA? Favor - 48% (-4) Oppose - 52% https://t.co/alZsmB9iVx A… 45 minutes ago

TitaniumSalute

Titanium Salute BREAKING POLL NEWS: I keep saying these big poll leads for Biden are outliers. But***they are all becoming prett… https://t.co/xvwkRyOa9J 47 minutes ago