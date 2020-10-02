Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden will resume airing negative ads against Trump.

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Joe and Jill Biden Test Negative for Coronavirus

Joe and Jill Biden Test Negative for Coronavirus 01:18

 Former Vice President Biden and his wife were tested after it was confirmed that Donald Trump and the first lady had contracted the virus.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Trump faces a 'Gray Revolt' among older voters [Video]

Trump faces a 'Gray Revolt' among older voters

Once a solidly Republican voting bloc, Reuters polling shows older Americans are increasingly throwing their support behind Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden ahead of Election Day. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:25Published

Biden campaign announces town hall after Trump rejects virtual debate

 President Trump says he does not want to debate Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in a virtual format. Ed O'Keefe reports.
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Pelosi unveils 25th Amendment bid

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled legislation that would allow Congress to intervene under the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to remove the president, yet..
USATODAY.com

60 Minutes goes inside the Lincoln Project

 Former operatives for John McCain and George W. Bush are calling on Americans to vote for a Democrat in the presidential election. Sunday, Lesley Stahl reports..
CBS News

The career-Republicans behind the Lincoln Project's anti-Trump ads

 Former operatives for John McCain and George W. Bush are calling on Americans to vote for a Democrat in the presidential election. Sunday, Lesley Stahl reports..
CBS News

25th Amendment: Democrats pitch bill on presidential succession commission, citing Trump's COVID diagnosis

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters the process was not directed at Trump and was intended to clarify the procedure for future presidents.
USATODAY.com

John Ratcliffe Pledged to Stay Apolitical. Then He Began Serving Trump’s Political Agenda.

 The director of national intelligence is said to be planning more disclosures of intelligence that undermines the Russia investigation.
NYTimes.com

Related videos from verified sources

Donny Come Lately: Trump Arrived Too Late To Be Tested Before Debate [Video]

Donny Come Lately: Trump Arrived Too Late To Be Tested Before Debate

Fox News anchor and moderator of Tuesday's presidential debate, Chris Wallace is blowing the whistle on President Donald Trump and the Trump family. Wallace said Trump and his family did not arrive in..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:44Published
Bidens test negative for coronavirus after Trump diagnosis [Video]

Bidens test negative for coronavirus after Trump diagnosis

Bidens test negative for coronavirus after Trump diagnosis

Credit: nypost     Duration: 01:25Published
Biden, Pence Test Negative; President Trump Taken To Walter Reed Medical Center [Video]

Biden, Pence Test Negative; President Trump Taken To Walter Reed Medical Center

White House spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany said Friday that Mr. Trump has "mild symptoms," and was being transferred to Walter Reed Medical Center "out of an abundance of caution and at the..

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:23Published

Related news from verified sources

If Joe Biden wins "communist" Kamala Harris will takeover in a month, says Trump

 If Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden wins the November 3 US Elections, his running mate Kamala Harris will takeover as president in a month's time,...
Mid-Day

Trump says he's ready for rallies but details slim on health

 WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump insisted Thursday that he is ready to resume campaign rallies and feels “perfect” one week after his diagnosis...
SeattlePI.com

In 25th Amendment bid, Pelosi mulls Trump's fitness to serve

 WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is questioning President Donald Trump's fitness to serve, announcing legislation Thursday that would create a...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Business InsiderWorldNews

Tweets about this