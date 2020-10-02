|
Biden will resume airing negative ads against Trump.
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Trump faces a 'Gray Revolt' among older voters
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:25Published
Biden campaign announces town hall after Trump rejects virtual debatePresident Trump says he does not want to debate Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in a virtual format. Ed O'Keefe reports.
CBS News
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Pelosi unveils 25th Amendment bidHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled legislation that would allow Congress to intervene under the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to remove the president, yet..
USATODAY.com
60 Minutes goes inside the Lincoln ProjectFormer operatives for John McCain and George W. Bush are calling on Americans to vote for a Democrat in the presidential election. Sunday, Lesley Stahl reports..
CBS News
The career-Republicans behind the Lincoln Project's anti-Trump adsFormer operatives for John McCain and George W. Bush are calling on Americans to vote for a Democrat in the presidential election. Sunday, Lesley Stahl reports..
CBS News
25th Amendment: Democrats pitch bill on presidential succession commission, citing Trump's COVID diagnosisHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters the process was not directed at Trump and was intended to clarify the procedure for future presidents.
USATODAY.com
John Ratcliffe Pledged to Stay Apolitical. Then He Began Serving Trump’s Political Agenda.The director of national intelligence is said to be planning more disclosures of intelligence that undermines the Russia investigation.
NYTimes.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this