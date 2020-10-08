Some of the Takeaways From the VP Debate

Thursday, 8 October 2020 () Wednesday night's matchup between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Sen. Kamala Harris opened without the fireworks that marred last week's chaotic debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. But Trump's COVID-19 infection,...
When Joe Biden picked Kamala Harris as his running mate, a lot of people immediately thought ahead to the debate we are about to see: a former prosecutor, versus a former talk show host. Wilson Walker..