Pence, Harris spar over COVID-19 in vice presidential debate as fly takes over the internet

Denver Post Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Vice President Mike Pence defended the Trump administration’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 210,000 Americans Wednesday night, while his Democratic challenger, Kamala Harris, condemned “the greatest failure of any presidential administration” during a largely civil debate dominated by the coronavirus.
