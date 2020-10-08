|
Harris says a Biden administration will not ban fracking
Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Kamala Harris pushed back against Mike Pence's assertion that the Biden administration would implement the Green New Deal.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kamala Harris United States Senator; 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee
'I'm speaking' vs. 'If I may finish': Pence, Harris spar over COVID-19 and other top moments from the VP debateVice president Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris hit each other on taxes, climate change and the COVID-19 responses.
USATODAY.com
Harris on taking a COVID vaccine: If Trump tells me to take it, I won'tSenator Kamala Harris said during Wednesday's vice presidential debate that she will only follow instructions from health experts on whether to take a..
CBS News
Harris says she'll listen to doctors' advice on COVID-19 vaccine, not Trump'sThe Democratic vice presidential nominee said she would trust health professionals over the word of President Donald Trump
USATODAY.com
Harris says Americans have a right to know who's influencing TrumpDuring the first and only vice presidential debate between Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence, the senator challenged the Trump administration's..
CBS News
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Biden Surges Past The Necessary 270 Electoral College Votes Needed To Win In Most Recent Outlook
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Pence claims Trump suspended all travel from China in early days of COVID-19 responseDuring the first and only vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris, Pence said that President Trump had suspended all..
CBS News
Putin sends a mixed message on US election, hedging his betsRussian President Vladimir Putin today decried what he called former Vice-President Joe Biden's "sharp anti-Russian rhetoric" but praised the Democratic..
New Zealand Herald
Mike Pence 48th vice president of the United States
Pence responds to question about White House COVID outbreak, says admin. trusts people to make health choicesPence said that "many of the people" at the event were tested for coronavirus and pointed out that the event was outdoors.
USATODAY.com
Pence defends Rose Garden event and White House COVID-19 responseKamala Harris slammed the response to the pandemic as "the greatest failure of any presidential administration."
CBS News
Green New Deal Proposed economic stimulus program
How Biden's climate plan compares to the Green New Deal"Joe Biden's climate plan isn't everything, but it isn't nothing at all," one leading climate activist told CBS News.
CBS News
Fact check: Post about Joe Biden and the Green New Deal is missing contextDemocratic presidential nominee Joe Biden denounced the Green New Deal at Tuesday's debate, saying he has his own plan to deal with climate change.
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this