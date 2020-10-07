Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hurricane Delta tracker: Storm barreling toward already hard-hit gulf coast

Christian Post Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Governors of states lying along the United States’ Gulf Coast have urged residents to take precautions in advance of Hurricane Delta’s expected arrival in the hard-hit region.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Hurricane Delta floods Jamaica

Hurricane Delta floods Jamaica 00:35

 Hurricane Delta brought some rains and flooding to Kingston, Jamaica and surrounding areas October 6, as the storm moved west-northwest over the Carribian Sea towards Yukatan Peninsula.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

North Texas Disaster Relief Group Getting Ready To Respond To Another Major Storm [Video]

North Texas Disaster Relief Group Getting Ready To Respond To Another Major Storm

Hurricane Delta is on track to hit some of the same spots that ravaged the Louisiana Gulf Coast. McKinney's Minuteman group is getting ready to help again.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:38Published
Texas Baptist Men On Standby As Hurricane Delta Approaches Gulf Coast [Video]

Texas Baptist Men On Standby As Hurricane Delta Approaches Gulf Coast

It's been an unprecedented year for storms and the same can be said for the volunteers who can counted on for help. The Texas Baptist Men are on standby for the next one.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:07Published
Hurricane Delta compilation shows devastation caued in Mexico [Video]

Hurricane Delta compilation shows devastation caued in Mexico

Hurricane Delta made landfall near Puerto Morelos along the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula Wednesday morning, October 7 around 5:30 am.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 04:57Published

Related news from verified sources

Hurricane Delta expected to regain strength as it approaches U.S. Gulf Coast

 Hurricane Delta is expected to gain strength as it churns its way through the Gulf of Mexico towards the Louisiana coast. The powerful storm was downgraded...
CBS News

Hurricane Delta rapidly intensifies into a Category 4 storm

 Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has already issued a state of emergency as Hurricane Delta churns closer towards the U.S. Gulf Coast. Delta and has rapidly grown in...
CBS News

'Prepare for a potential hurricane': Tropical Storm Delta strengthens, heads for Gulf Coast

 Newly formed Tropical Storm Delta could make landfall as a hurricane along the northern Gulf Coast later this week, forecasters warned.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this