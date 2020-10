During Wednesday night's vice presidential debate, Senator *Kamala Harris* was confronted on whether the Biden-Harris administration would support "packing" the...

Kamala Harris, pushed by Mike Pence on Joe Biden's plans to 'pack' the Supreme Court, slammed the Trump administration's judicial appointees: 'Not one is Black' "Do you know that of the 50 people who President Trump appointed to the court of appeals for lifetime appointments, not one is Black?" Harris said.

Business Insider 3 hours ago