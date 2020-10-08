Global  
 

Pence and Harris spar over climate change, fracking and the U.S. economy

CBS News Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
In the first and only vice presidential debate between Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence, the two addressed whether they believe climate change poses an existential threat and clashed over fracking.
News video: We need to green the economy while restarting it | Nigel Topping

We need to green the economy while restarting it | Nigel Topping 40:45

 Nigel Topping has a cool job: he's the UK's High Level Climate Action Champion for COP26, the UN's climate change conference taking place in 2021. In this wide-ranging interview, Topping discusses his work with scientists, businesses and cities to drive action on climate change and get the world...

