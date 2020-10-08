Pence and Harris spar over climate change, fracking and the U.S. economy

US VP Debate: Kamala Harris calls Trump administration 'greatest failure' in response to COVID



Ahead of US elections 2020, Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic Vice President nominee Kamala Harris came face-to-face for debate in Washington DC. While replying to a question on COVID-19 response, Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris said, "American people have witnessed what is the greatest failure of any presidential administration in history of our country. 210 thousand people died in last several months. President and Vice President were informed about nature of this pandemic that is lethal and airborne. Even today, they still don't have a plan. Joe Biden has." In response US Vice President Mike Pence said, "When I look at their plan, they talk about advancing testing, creating new PPE kits and developing vaccine. Looks a little bit like plagiarism which Joe Biden knows little about."

