|
Pence and Harris spar over climate change, fracking and the U.S. economy
Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
In the first and only vice presidential debate between Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence, the two addressed whether they believe climate change poses an existential threat and clashed over fracking.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Mike Pence 48th vice president of the United States
VP debate fact check: Pence and Harris on Supreme Court, Swine Flu and moreHarris and Pence met in Salt Lake City in their only debate before the presidential election.
CBS News
US VP Debate: Kamala Harris calls Trump administration 'greatest failure' in response to COVID
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:47Published
Fly lands on Pence's head at debateThe fly already has several Twitter accounts.
CBS News
Kamala Harris United States Senator; 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee
'You mean $750,000?'-Harris slams Trump on his taxes
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:48Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this