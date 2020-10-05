Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

A Fly Landed On Mike Pence's Head During the VP Debate for Two Minutes

NYTimes.com Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: A Fly Briefly Captures Attention In Vice Presidential Debate

A Fly Briefly Captures Attention In Vice Presidential Debate 00:40

 Twitter noticed when a fly landed on Vice President Mike Pence's head during his debate with Sen. Kamala Harris. CBS 2's Chris Tye has more.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mike Pence Mike Pence 48th vice president of the United States

'If Trump tells us to take COVID vaccine, I won't': Kamala Harris [Video]

'If Trump tells us to take COVID vaccine, I won't': Kamala Harris

During the US Vice Presidential debate, Democratic nominee Kamala Harris directly said that if there is a coronavirus vaccine available during Donald Trump's administration that is not embraced by scientific advisers but pushed by the President, she will not take it. Harris said, "If Dr. Fauci, if the doctors tell us that we should take it, I'll be the first in line to take it, absolutely. But if Donald Trump tells us to take it, I'm not taking it." On his response, US VP Mike Pence asked Kamala Harris to not stop playing politics with lives. He said, "We have vaccine. You are undermining confidence in an eventual coronavirus vaccine by saying you wouldn't take it unless it was endorsed by public health experts. Stop playing politics with people's lives." Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic Vice President nominee Kamala Harris came face-to-face for debate in Washington DC ahead of US elections 2020.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:16Published
Pence dodges question on hypothetical abortion ban [Video]

Pence dodges question on hypothetical abortion ban

During Wednesday's debate, USA Today journalist Susan Page asked Vice President Mike Pence: "If Roe v. Wade is overturned, would you want your home state to ban all abortions?" Pence did not directly answer the question.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:06Published

Breaking down the 2020 vice presidential debate

 With less than a month to go before Election Day, Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris met in Salt Lake City, Utah, for the only vice presidential..
CBS News

Coronavirus Takes Debate Center Stage as Pence, Harris Skirmish

 Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris met in a face-off that was more civil than the unruly presidential event but featured sharp exchanges over..
NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

A fly stole the show resting on Vice President Pence's head at VP debate [Video]

A fly stole the show resting on Vice President Pence's head at VP debate

Many viewers were quick to send tweets, with some joking that the fly should get time to respond to the questions.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:50Published
New precautions for vice-presidential debate [Video]

New precautions for vice-presidential debate

And the Biden campaign has reportedly requested more space between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris during this week's debate. The two will face off in Utah Wednesday night. You can watch the..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:17Published

Related news from verified sources

Hip-Hop Explodes On Mike Pence, Applauds The Fly + Crowns Kamala Harris Champ After VP Debate

Hip-Hop Explodes On Mike Pence, Applauds The Fly + Crowns Kamala Harris Champ After VP Debate The rap game has spoken. Social media has come forward to show major love and support to vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris following her face-off against...
SOHH Also reported by •CBS NewsUpworthyJerusalem PostNYTimes.com

Martha Raddatz Dismisses the Idea Pence Was ‘Mansplaining’ at Debate: ‘A Man Can Interrupt Another VP Candidate’

 After the issue of "mansplaining" came up during ABC News' post-VP debate coverage, *Martha Raddatz* responded and pushed back against the suggestion that's what...
Mediaite

Mike Pence should not be on the debate stage, according to the government's own coronavirus guidelines. He could be unwittingly putting others at risk.

 The CDC director cleared Vice President Mike Pence to debate Wednesday. But Pence's presence on stage violates CDC rules about COVID-19 quarantining.
Business Insider


Tweets about this