Today in History for October 8th

USATODAY.com Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Highlights of this day in history: Deadly fires scorch Chicago and other parts of Upper Midwest; Communist Poland bans labor groups; Alexander Solzhenitsyn wins Nobel Prize for Literature; Don Larsen pitches 'perfect' World Series game. (Oct. 8)
 
Upper Midwest Upper Midwest U.S. region consisting of Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Iowa, South Dakota, and North Dakota


Chicago Chicago City and county seat of Cook County, Illinois, United States

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn Russian writer and historian


World Series Championship of Major League Baseball

Don Larsen Don Larsen American professional baseball pitcher


Nobel Prize in Literature Nobel Prize in Literature One of the five Nobel Prizes established in 1895 by Alfred Nobel


