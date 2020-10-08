Global  
 

The Fly on Pence's Head, Memes and Tweets from the Vice Presidential Debate

NYTimes.com Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
What animated social media during the debate between Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence? It was a fly, mostly.
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: Pence, Harris Face Off In VP Debate

Pence, Harris Face Off In VP Debate 03:12

 The first and only vice presidential debate took place Wednesday night in Salt Lake City, reports Pat Kessler (3:12).WCCO 4 News At 10 - October 7, 2020

Viewers distracted as fly lands on Mike Pence's head during debate. [Video]

Viewers distracted as fly lands on Mike Pence's head during debate.

The vice presidential debate featured plexiglass barriers to preventcoronavirus spread, but they were no match for the night’s most talked-aboutintruder: a fly. The insect briefly buzzed around the stage where Mike Penceand Kamala Harris were debating before landing and staying on Mr Pence’s head.It went unmentioned onstage, with the pair continuing to focus on thediscussion of systemic racism in the justice system. But as the insect took upresidence on Mr Pence’s white hair, the social media firestorm was immediate.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:33Published

VP debate takeaways: Covid, stacked courts and a very sticky fly dominate low-key encounter between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris

 In normal times, US vice presidential debates don't matter much. But in an election year as wild as 2020, everything is magnified.Vice President Mike Pence on..
New Zealand Herald

Mike Pence and Kamala Harris face off in first and only vice presidential debate

 Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris squared off in the first and only vice presidential debate Wednesday in Salt Lake City, Utah. The two sparred..
CBS News

Former Hilary Clinton adviser on how Harris should take on Pence in vice presidential debate

 Former deputy assistant Secretary of State and senior adviser to Hillary Clinton, Philippe Reines joins Elaine Quijano to discuss how Senator Kamala Harris might..
CBS News
VP Pence, Kamala Harris debate on 'racism' in US [Video]

VP Pence, Kamala Harris debate on 'racism' in US

During the US Vice Presidential debate, Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris clashed on racism issue in America. VP Pence took favour of the Law and Enforcement personnel and said, "I must tell you this that the presumption is here consistently from Joe Biden and Kamala Harris that America is systematically racist. This is great insult. I want everyone to know who put on uniform of law and enforcement everyday that I and President Trump are with you." Senator Harris shut him down by giving examples of Trump's 'behaviour' towards protesters and said, "I am not here to be lectured by the Vice President. I am only one on this stage who has personally prosecuted from sexual assault to homicide." She called out Trump for 'insulting' protesters and said, "This is who we have as a President and America deserves better. Joe Biden would be the President who'll bring our country together and he recognises beauty in our diversity. "

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:43Published

Team Coverage: Sen. Kamala Harris, Vice President Mike Pence Clash In Only Debate [Video]

Team Coverage: Sen. Kamala Harris, Vice President Mike Pence Clash In Only Debate

In the only debate between the Vice Presidential contenders, Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence battled over the coronavirus response, the economy and numerous other major issues less..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 09:15Published
US reduced CO2 more than countries that are still in Paris climate accord: Mike Pence [Video]

US reduced CO2 more than countries that are still in Paris climate accord: Mike Pence

During the US Vice Presidential debate, Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris took their stand on climate change. VP Pence said, "With regard to climate change, President Trump..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:13Published
FACT CHECK: Claims from Pence and Harris VP debate [Video]

FACT CHECK: Claims from Pence and Harris VP debate

Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence squared off in the first vice presidential debate of 2020 in Salt Lake City. Denver7's Tony Kovaleski has the highlights.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 04:32Published

Vice presidential debate: Harris hits Trump over tax returns, asks president who he owes money to

 Vice presidential Democratic candidate Kamala Harris went after President Trump for not paying enough in taxes, and questioned who he might owe money to.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •TIMEUSATODAY.com

Harris aims to target Trump while Pence looks to paint contrasts in vice presidential debate

 When Sen. Kamala Harris of California and Vice President Mike Pence face off Wednesday night in the one and only vice presidential debate, Harris will be...
FOXNews.com

Kamala Harris' high-wire act

Kamala Harris' high-wire act Ever since Democratic nominee Joe Biden selected Kamala Harris as his running mate, liberals have been itching to see the former prosecutor go head to head...
WorldNews


