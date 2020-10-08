Second Debate To Be Remote
On Thursday the Commission of Presidential debates announced that the second debate would be held remotely. The debate was scheduled to take place on October 15 in Miami. Trump's recent COVID-19 had..
US reduced CO2 more than countries that are still in Paris climate accord: Mike Pence
During the US Vice Presidential debate, Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris took their stand on climate change. VP Pence said, "With regard to climate change, President Trump..
'If Trump tells us to take COVID vaccine, I won't': Kamala Harris
During the US Vice Presidential debate, Democratic nominee Kamala Harris directly said that if there is a coronavirus vaccine available during Donald Trump's administration that is not embraced by..
Larry Underwood: "Taking A Stand Against Trumpism" #HarrisWonTheDebate Who Won the VP Debate? Experts Weigh In https://t.co/nOJUolsfA1 3 minutes ago
Jamaal Al-Din (NBA Disney😁 NFL MLB NHL COVID-19) https://t.co/HcGWx8897G Political experts weigh in on Pence, Harris VP debate | Nightline https://t.co/I6GFpwWPy3 https://t.co/4KvZ8FEWPX 25 minutes ago
Sophia A. Nelson RT @politico: “Pence proved better at politics than his running mate.”
17 experts weigh in on the biggest moments from the #VPDebate: htt… 26 minutes ago
Doug Most What did you think? Harris? Pence? @BU_Tweets Experts Weigh In on Wednesday’s Historic Vice Presidential Debate https://t.co/UD9bYKuXl1 42 minutes ago
Stat Butler NY Times: Who Won the VP Debate? Experts Weigh In
https://t.co/LGvHodqdYi 51 minutes ago
macksalt Who Won the VP Debate? Experts Weigh In https://t.co/saSPebIwrH Harris won this debate hands down. Pence was evasi… https://t.co/1L6pAUwJdS 1 hour ago
Alaturka News Political experts weigh in on Pence, Harris VP debate https://t.co/evkSPejcmW https://t.co/2OtlE20GVK 1 hour ago
newsreco "Who Won the Vice-Presidential Debate? Experts Weigh In" by Jeremy W. Peters via NYT https://t.co/x0enZxW4c9 Compar… https://t.co/qaY5TiCDPo 1 hour ago