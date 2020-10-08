|
Man admits killing Utah college student, will avoid death penalty
Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Ayoola Ajayi acknowledged he planned the death of Mackenzie Lueck, whom he met on a dating app and arranged to meet in a park.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Utah State in the United States
US election 2020: Harris v Pence debate in picturesDemocrat Kamala Harris debated Republican Vice-President Mike Pence in Salt Lake City, Utah.
BBC News
Mike Pence and Kamala Harris face off in first and only vice presidential debateVice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris squared off in the first and only vice presidential debate Wednesday in Salt Lake City, Utah. The two sparred..
CBS News
"Red & Blue": Takeaways from the 2020 vice presidential debateVice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris met in Salt Lake City, Utah, for the vice presidential debate on Wednesday. CBSN political reporter Caitlin..
CBS News
Breaking down the 2020 vice presidential debateWith less than a month to go before Election Day, Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris met in Salt Lake City, Utah, for the only vice presidential..
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this