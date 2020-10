Trump Vows Not To Participate In Next Debate In Miami After Commission Announces It Will Be Virtual Thursday, 8 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The second presidential debate, set to take place in Miami on October 15, will take place virtually amid the fallout from the president's diagnosis of COVID-19, the debate commission announced Thursday. However, soon after the announcement, President Donald Trump said he won't participate.