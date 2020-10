SNL Cancels Musical Guest Morgan Wallen After Videos Show Him Breaking COVID Safety Protocols Thursday, 8 October 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

Morgan Wallen poses for a portrait after getting a haircut at Paul Mole Barber Shop, in New York



Wallen has been disinvited from appearing on SNL after tons of videos circulated last weekend showing him partying and making out with college students during the pandemic.

