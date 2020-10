Hurricane Delta to Make Landfall in US as Category 3 Storm



Delta is predicted to make landfall in the US sometime on Friday. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:56 Published 2 hours ago

Saints game could be moved to Indianapolis due to Hurricane Delta



Playing home games out of New Orleans due to hurricanes is an all too familiar reality for the Saints who might just have to do so once again due to Hurricane Delta. Credit: WXXVDT2 Published 10 hours ago