Ocean Spray surprises TikTok "Dreams" star with cranberry-red pickup truck
Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Ocean Spray sent a surprise to TikTok star Nathan Apodaca, after he went viral on the platform when he posted a video of himself lip-synching Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" while on a longboard and drinking Ocean Spray cranberry juice. He filmed the video on his way to work, using the longboard because his car would frequently break down. Ocean Spray gifted Apodaca a new cranberry-red pickup truck, loaded with the company's juice products.
