What Whoopi Goldberg Wants To See At Disney--And It's Not 'Frozen Land'



Whoopi Goldberg is calling on Disney to go a little bit beyond its usual menu of fairytale royalty attractions. According to CNN, 'The View' co-host wants to see a Wakanda theme park, built in honor of the late actor Chadwick Boseman. Boseman played T'Challa/Black Panther, the king of the fictitious African kingdom of Wakanda in the blockbuster 'Black Panther.' After battling colon cancer privately for years, it was announced on Friday that Boseman had died of the disease.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:38 Published on January 1, 1970