Feds charge six militia members in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, court records show

Accommodation Listing Offers Chance To Spend A Night As Mayor Of Hell



An accommodation listing is offering the chance to spend a night as Mayor of 'Hell'. John Colone, the self-proclaimed Mayor of Hell, Michigan, is inviting local residents to claim his throne for the evening. He's listed hell on Airbnb for 3 nights in October. Starting Oct 14, Michigan residents will be able to request to book their turn as Hell’s Mayor, during one of three individual, one-night reservations.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:59 Published on January 1, 1970