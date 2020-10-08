Global  
 

Feds charge six militia members in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, court records show

USATODAY.com Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
The federal government has charged six people with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, per newly unsealed court records.
 
