Feds charge six militia members in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, court records show
Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
The federal government has charged six people with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, per newly unsealed court records.
