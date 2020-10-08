After slamming Mexico, Hurricane Delta churns toward Gulf Coast with Louisiana in the crosshairs Thursday, 8 October 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

People in Louisiana are preparing for the arrival or Hurricane Delta later in the week, just six weeks after the state was hit by Hurricane Laura. The storm already barreled through Mexico on Wednesday, knocking out power for more than 266,000 people in the Yucatan Peninsula. “CBS This Morning” lead national correspondent David Begnaud reports from Delcambre, Louisiana. 👓 View full article

