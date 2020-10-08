Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

After slamming Mexico, Hurricane Delta churns toward Gulf Coast with Louisiana in the crosshairs

CBS News Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
People in Louisiana are preparing for the arrival or Hurricane Delta later in the week, just six weeks after the state was hit by Hurricane Laura. The storm already barreled through Mexico on Wednesday, knocking out power for more than 266,000 people in the Yucatan Peninsula. “CBS This Morning” lead national correspondent David Begnaud reports from Delcambre, Louisiana.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Texas Baptist Men On Standby As Hurricane Delta Approaches Gulf Coast

Texas Baptist Men On Standby As Hurricane Delta Approaches Gulf Coast 02:07

 It's been an unprecedented year for storms and the same can be said for the volunteers who can counted on for help. The Texas Baptist Men are on standby for the next one.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Hurricane Delta Heads To The US [Video]

Hurricane Delta Heads To The US

People in the Gulf Coast are preparing for Hurricane Delta.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:33Published
North Texas Disaster Relief Group Getting Ready To Respond To Another Major Storm [Video]

North Texas Disaster Relief Group Getting Ready To Respond To Another Major Storm

Hurricane Delta is on track to hit some of the same spots that ravaged the Louisiana Gulf Coast. McKinney's Minuteman group is getting ready to help again.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:38Published
Tracking the Tropics | October 7 Evening Update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | October 7 Evening Update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:07Published

Related news from verified sources

Hurricane Delta enters gulf after lashing Mexico

Hurricane Delta enters gulf after lashing Mexico Hurricane Delta emerged into the Gulf of Mexico today and headed toward Louisiana, after making landfall just south of the Mexican resort of Cancun.It toppled...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •CBS NewsFOXNews.comSeattlePI.comNewsdayUpworthyMid-DayCBC.ca

Oil Rig Evacuations Continue Ahead Of Hurricane Delta

 Oil and gas companies are evacuating more platforms and rigs in the Gulf of Mexico as Hurricane Delta barrels toward the coast, according to the Bureau of Safety...
OilPrice.com Also reported by •Denver PostVOA News

Tweets about this

profsafety2

profsafety After slamming Mexico, Hurricane Delta churns toward Gulf Coast with Louisiana in the crosshairs… https://t.co/rmt324p5oJ 5 minutes ago

dragon8me2

Johnny Jones After slamming Mexico, Hurricane Delta churns toward Gulf Coast with Lou... https://t.co/Jd0YeEUCEI via @YouTube 32 minutes ago

gridpointwx

GridPointWeather After slamming Mexico, #HURRICANE Delta churns toward Gulf Coast with Louisiana in the crosshairs https://t.co/4h60XVVdJ3 42 minutes ago

TimMelino

Tim Melino After slamming Mexico, #HURRICANE Delta churns toward Gulf Coast with Louisiana in the crosshairs https://t.co/qc5mpYRw05 #GPWX 43 minutes ago

Sloan_SM

Steven Sloan RT @grand_solar: Hurricane Delta heads toward the US Gulf Coast after slamming Mexico's Yucatan https://t.co/8POcru1UFA #grandsolar 2 hours ago

SncShelia

CodeBlue RT @Grav1: Louisiana bound: Hurricane Delta churns toward the Cajun coast after slamming Mexican resort regions, threatening to bring power… 3 hours ago

Grav1

John Gravois Louisiana bound: Hurricane Delta churns toward the Cajun coast after slamming Mexican resort regions, threatening t… https://t.co/M1C3sModW1 3 hours ago

grand_solar

Grand Solar Minimum Hurricane Delta heads toward the US Gulf Coast after slamming Mexico's Yucatan https://t.co/8POcru1UFA #grandsolar 8 hours ago