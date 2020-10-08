Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea Tells Police Force To Wear Masks As More Officers Call Out Sick

CBS 2 Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea is getting concerned as an increasing number of police officers call out sick.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: NYPD Commissioner Reports Spike In Sick Calls

NYPD Commissioner Reports Spike In Sick Calls 02:19

 There's growing concern about the health of the NYPD during the pandemic. The number of sick-outs due to the coronavirus is now rising once again. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

NYPD Remembers Those Lost On 9/11 [Video]

NYPD Remembers Those Lost On 9/11

The NYPD is paying tribute today to officers who lost their lives on 9/11 and says, even amid budget cuts, security is one thing New Yorkers have nothing to worry about. CBS2's John Dias hears from..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:58Published
Delhi Metro services resume as part of unlock 4 [Video]

Delhi Metro services resume as part of unlock 4

Delhi Metro has resumed services from 7 am on September 07 as the part of unlock 4. In phase 1, metro services were resumed on Yellow Line connecting Samaypur Badli to Huda City Centre and Rapid Metro..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:30Published
Bodega Owners Say NYPD Has Abandoned Them [Video]

Bodega Owners Say NYPD Has Abandoned Them

The union representing bodega workers wants a meeting set up with Police Commissioner Dermot Shea. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:26Published

Tweets about this