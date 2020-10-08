Pelosi Says Dems Holding Event to Discuss 25th Amendment Due to Trump's COVID-19 Diagnosis
Thursday, 8 October 2020 () Democrats are holding an event Friday to discuss the 25th Amendment due to President Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday. The amendment lays out the succession if the president is incapacitated or deemed unable to carry out his...
President Donald Trump has long mocked others for wearing masks. Two weeks ago he was diagnosed with coronavirus. But, many Trump supporters are still refusing to wear masks. According to psychologists, the evidence of the risks is "irrelevant" to their ideological concerns. Psychologists say that...