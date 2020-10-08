Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pelosi Says Dems Holding Event to Discuss 25th Amendment Due to Trump's COVID-19 Diagnosis

Newsmax Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Democrats are holding an event Friday to discuss the 25th Amendment due to President Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday. The amendment lays out the succession if the president is incapacitated or deemed unable to carry out his...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Will Trump's COVID Diagnosis Change Anti-Maskers Minds?

Will Trump's COVID Diagnosis Change Anti-Maskers Minds? 00:30

 President Donald Trump has long mocked others for wearing masks. Two weeks ago he was diagnosed with coronavirus. But, many Trump supporters are still refusing to wear masks. According to psychologists, the evidence of the risks is "irrelevant" to their ideological concerns. Psychologists say that...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Donald Trump Calls Covid-19 Diagnosis: 'Blessing From God' [Video]

Donald Trump Calls Covid-19 Diagnosis: 'Blessing From God'

Donald Trump Calls Covid-19 Diagnosis: 'Blessing From God'

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Trump back working in Oval Office after COVID-19 diagnosis [Video]

Trump back working in Oval Office after COVID-19 diagnosis

Trump back working in Oval Office after COVID-19 diagnosis

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:46Published
Trump again asks Pelosi to pass standalone $1,200 stimulus check legislation [Video]

Trump again asks Pelosi to pass standalone $1,200 stimulus check legislation

Trump again asks Pelosi to pass standalone $1,200 stimulus check legislation

Credit: nypost     Duration: 01:02Published

Tweets about this