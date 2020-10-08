|
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls for comprehensive stimulus bill
Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rejecting Republicans' calls for a standalone relief bill to help the airlines. She says any COVID-19 relief package must include unemployment benefits as well as state and local aid. CBS News chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes joined CBSN to break down the latest.
