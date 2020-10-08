Global  
 

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls for comprehensive stimulus bill

CBS News Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rejecting Republicans' calls for a standalone relief bill to help the airlines. She says any COVID-19 relief package must include unemployment benefits as well as state and local aid. CBS News chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes joined CBSN to break down the latest.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Pelosi says making progress on virus aid bill

Pelosi says making progress on virus aid bill 01:37

 [NFA] U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday said progress was being made on coronavirus relief legislation to respond to the economic fallout from a pandemic that has killed more than 207,000 Americans and thrown millions out of work. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

