You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Denver Decides forum: Proposition 116 – State Income Tax Rate Reduction



Denver7's Russell Haythorn hosts a forum discussion on Proposition 116, which proposes amending the Colorado statutes to reduce the state income tax rate from 4.63% to 4.55% for tax year 2020 and.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 29:36 Published 2 days ago Secretary Of State Concerned About Coronavirus Numbers Ahead Of Nov. 3 Election



Voters have the option to vote by mail or vote early in person this election. WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:06 Published 2 days ago Denver Decides forum: State House District 2



Denver7’s Micah Smith hosts a forum discussion with Victoria Partridge, the Republican candidate vying to represent constituents in Colorado’s State House of Representatives from District 2... Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 09:49 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this