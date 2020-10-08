Biden, Harris to AZ: Vote like life depends on it

No Bump, Just Grind? Poll Shows DNC, RNC Conventions Changed Nothing



Just before the Democratic National Convention in mid-August, Joe Biden led with a 51% to 42% edge over incumbent Republican President Donald Trump. Now, both conventions are over. And according to CNN's poll of polls, Biden is still in the lead at 51% to Trump's 43%. For Biden, the DNC was a smooth four days, in which he demonstrated that the doddering caricature of him painted by Trump was wrong.

