Biden, Harris to AZ: Vote like life depends on it
Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris urged voters in the battleground state of Arizona Thursday to vote "like your life depends on it." It's their first campaign trip together since the Democratic National Convention in August. (Oct. 8)
