Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden, Harris to AZ: Vote like life depends on it

USATODAY.com Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris urged voters in the battleground state of Arizona Thursday to vote "like your life depends on it." It's their first campaign trip together since the Democratic National Convention in August. (Oct. 8)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kamala Harris Kamala Harris United States Senator; 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee

What Kamala Harris put up with

 Kamala Harris, a Black woman, was expected to not only follow the explicit rules of the debate, but also the unspoken rules of gender and race.
USATODAY.com

Analysts weigh in after VP candidates clash at debate

 Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris are both campaigning in Arizona following their debate last night. CBS News political contributor and..
CBS News

Pence and Harris spar over handling of pandemic in VP debate

 Vice President Mike Pence defended the Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic amid blunt criticisms from Democratic nominee Senator Kamala..
CBS News

Arizona Arizona State in the southwestern United States

Biden leads in Arizona as 2020 campaigns battle for swing state

 With President Trump in the White House and ailing, the other three candidates at the top of the ticket campaigned in Arizona, now considered a toss-up in our..
CBS News

Waymo will allow more people to ride in its fully driverless vehicles in Phoenix

 Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

Waymo, the self-driving unit of Alphabet, announced it will be opening up its fully driverless vehicles to all..
The Verge

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Second presidential debate in doubt after Trump objects to virtual format

 The second debate between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden is in doubt after the nonpartisan commission running the debates moved the October..
CBS News
Trump rejects virtual debate with Biden [Video]

Trump rejects virtual debate with Biden

[NFA] President Donald Trump added more turbulence on Thursday to the U.S. presidential race by refusing to participate in an Oct. 15 debate with Democratic rival Joe Biden after it was changed to a virtual event to guard against the spread of COVID-19. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:25Published

More than 1 million people could lose their vote on Nov. 3. That's the best-case scenario

 Rejected ballots in the 2020 election battle between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden could become the post-election focus.
USATODAY.com

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

FBI foils alleged plot to kidnap Michigan governor and overthrow government

 State and federal investigators say they've broken up an alleged plot to kidnap Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer and overthrow the state's government. Jeff..
CBS News

FBI busts militia 'plot' to abduct Michigan Governor, overthrow US govt

 Agents foiled a stunning plot to kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, authorities said in announcing charges in an alleged scheme that involved..
New Zealand Herald

Democratic National Convention Democratic National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Democratic Party

No Bump, Just Grind? Poll Shows DNC, RNC Conventions Changed Nothing [Video]

No Bump, Just Grind? Poll Shows DNC, RNC Conventions Changed Nothing

Just before the Democratic National Convention in mid-August, Joe Biden led with a 51% to 42% edge over incumbent Republican President Donald Trump. Now, both conventions are over. And according to CNN's poll of polls, Biden is still in the lead at 51% to Trump's 43%. For Biden, the DNC was a smooth four days, in which he demonstrated that the doddering caricature of him painted by Trump was wrong.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:42Published
Exclusive: Nearly 100 key Republicans endorse Biden [Video]

Exclusive: Nearly 100 key Republicans endorse Biden

Nearly 100 Republican and independent leaders endorsed Democrat Joe Biden for president on Thursday, people involved in the effort told Reuters. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:39Published
Trump Fighting Back In The Polls [Video]

Trump Fighting Back In The Polls

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll puts Joe Biden at 47% to President Donald Trump's 40% among registered voters. CNN reports the poll was taken partially during the Democratic National Convention and partially during the Republican National Convention. Biden's advantage in the average of all polls has been consistent, with Biden at 50% or higher. This new poll is good news because it shows Trump closing the gap. Axios' Jim Vandehei says the conventional wisdom that Trump can't win is wrong.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published
Biden Accepts Democratic Presidential Nomination and Vows to Serve 'all Americans' [Video]

Biden Accepts Democratic Presidential Nomination and Vows to Serve 'all Americans'

Delivered to the camera with no audience, the speech capped off the Democratic National convention.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Doug Emhoff, Husband Of Kamala Harris, Will Join Democratic Leaders In 'Biden For Colorado Car Rally' [Video]

Doug Emhoff, Husband Of Kamala Harris, Will Join Democratic Leaders In 'Biden For Colorado Car Rally'

One day after attending the vice presidential debate in Salt Lake City, Doug Emhoff is campaigning for the Biden/Harris ticket in Colorado. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:29Published
Who Won The VP Debate? [Video]

Who Won The VP Debate?

On Wednesday, the Vice Presidential Candidates Kamala Harris and Mike Pence debated. Who won the debate depends on which political party you belong to. Mike Pence insisted that despite 210,000 American..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:32Published
Mike Pence and Kamala Harris square off in civil debate [Video]

Mike Pence and Kamala Harris square off in civil debate

Mike Pence and Kamala Harris have faced off in what was a largely civil vicepresidential debate, contrasting the chaotic encounter between their runningmates Donald Trump and Joe Biden last week. The..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:29Published

Tweets about this