Woman kidnapped saved by locksmith after writing 911 on her hand

FOXNews.com Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Woman kidnapped saved by locksmith after writing 911 on her handA woman in Utah held against her will was saved by a locksmith after she wrote 911 on her hand, according to a report.
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Talk To The Hand: How A Quick-Thinking Woman Saved Herself From A Violent Kidnapper

Talk To The Hand: How A Quick-Thinking Woman Saved Herself From A Violent Kidnapper 00:39

 A very clever Utah woman may have saved her own life with some fast thinking and some simple non-verbal communication. Newser reports a local locksmith visiting the woman's home noticed something odd: She held up her hand with "911" written on it. Noticing that a menacing man was crowding the woman...

