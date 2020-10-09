Woman kidnapped saved by locksmith after writing 911 on her hand

A very clever Utah woman may have saved her own life with some fast thinking and some simple non-verbal communication. Newser reports a local locksmith visiting the woman's home noticed something odd: She held up her hand with "911" written on it. Noticing that a menacing man was crowding the woman...
A Slovenian woman's scheme for collecting a $1.2 million insurance payout has backfired horribly. According to Newser, 22-year-old Julija Adlesic showed up at a local hospital last year, claiming she'd..