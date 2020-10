Breonna Taylor's Boyfriend Speaks Out About Fatal Shooting In Exclusive Interview



Breonna Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, is speaking for the first time about losing the love of his life in a hail of police bullet. It's a CBS News exclusive; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 04:20 Published 3 days ago

Breonna Taylor's Boyfriend, Kenneth Walker: 'I'm A Million Percent Sure' Police Didn't Identify Themselves



In an exclusive broadcast interview with CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King, Breonna Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, shares the details of the night she was fatally shot by police in her own home. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:19 Published 3 days ago