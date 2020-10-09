Global  
 

Gloria Estefan's 'healing' 'Red Table Talk' series

USATODAY.com Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Gloria Estefan, daughter Emily and niece Lili launch "Red Table Talk: The Estefans" where they plan to tackle difficult topics. (Oct. 9)
 
 Gloria Estefan wants to break taboos in the Latin community with her new talk show, and she's starting with her daughter's coming out story in an upcoming episode.

Gloria Estefan and her daughter Emily have recounted the moment when Emily came out to her mother and they discussed it during the latest episode of their Facebook Watch web-series Red Table Talk: The Estefans, when things became a little tense as they recalled the family fight that followed.

Gloria Estefan’s daughter reveals on ‘Red Table Talk’ her mom's reaction to her coming out made her 'suicidal'

 Gloria Estefan and her daughter Emily discussed their mutual hurt on “Red Table Talk: The Estefans” after the iconic singer’s daughter came out.
FOXNews.com

Gloria Estefan Opens Up About Red Table Talk--and Why Latinos Are Not a Monolithic Community

 That's Dr. Estefan to you. Before establishing herself as the queen of Latin pop, Gloria Estefan wanted to become a psychologist. And what a hell of a shrink she...
E! Online

Watch Michelle Rodriguez Open up About Coming Out as Bisexual on Red Table Talk: The Estefans

 The Estefans have no problem cutting right to the chase. On Wednesday, Oct. 7, Latinx pop icon Gloria Estefan followed in the footsteps of Jada Pinkett Smith and...
E! Online


