Federal authorities foil plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

CBS News Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
The Justice Department has thwarted an alleged domestic terror plot to kidnap and potentially kill the governor of Michigan and violently overthrow the state government. Jeff Pegues reports.
Video Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Plot to Kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer Thwarted By FBI

Plot to Kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer Thwarted By FBI 00:55

 The FBI announced it has derailed a militia group’s plot to kidnap and assassinate Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Veuer’s TC Newman has more.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on alleged plot against Governor Gretchen Whitmer

 Law enforcement announced that more than a dozen people were taken into custody in relation to an alleged plot to kidnap and potentially kill Michigan Governor..
CBS News
Trump faces a 'Gray Revolt' among older voters [Video]

Trump faces a 'Gray Revolt' among older voters

Once a solidly Republican voting bloc, Reuters polling shows older Americans are increasingly throwing their support behind Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden ahead of Election Day. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:25Published

Eye Opener: Investigators bust alleged plot to kidnap Michigan governor

 Investigators say they broke up an elaborate domestic terror plot against Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Also, President Trump's doctor said he anticipates..
CBS News

Michigan extremists plotted to kidnap Gov. Whitmer, start civil war. Here's why the state is a 'hotbed' for similar groups

 Michigan has had a long history of armed groups similar to the Wolverine Watchmen. The group is accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
USATODAY.com

FBI foils alleged plot to kidnap Michigan governor and overthrow government

 State and federal investigators say they've broken up an alleged plot to kidnap Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer and overthrow the state's government. Jeff..
CBS News

Former FBI agents allege lack of diversity has reached crisis levels at agency

 Exclusively on "CBS This Morning," two former FBI agents are speaking out about the lack of diversity at the country's premier law enforcement agency. Justice..
CBS News

British ISIS members charged in murders of American hostages

 Two British members of ISIS have been charged for their role in the murders of four American hostages in Syria. Jeff Pegues reports.
CBS News

Former FBI agents allege discrimination, push for more diversity in ranks

 In an exclusive interview, a group of FBI agents are speaking out about the lack of diversity at the country's premier law enforcement agency. Justice..
CBS News

Feds Charge 6 Men in Alleged Plot to Kidnap Michigan Governor [Video]

Feds Charge 6 Men in Alleged Plot to Kidnap Michigan Governor

The six men named in the alleged plot to kidnap Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published
Arrests made in plot to kidnap governor [Video]

Arrests made in plot to kidnap governor

Thirteen people have been arrested for plotting to kidnap the Michigan Governor and over throw the government.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:38Published
Who are the 13 men charged in governor kidnapping plot? [Video]

Who are the 13 men charged in governor kidnapping plot?

A raid involving multiple law enforcement agencies was tied to a plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Six people have been arrested by federal authorities; Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty..

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:09Published

