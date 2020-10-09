|
Federal authorities foil plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer
Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
The Justice Department has thwarted an alleged domestic terror plot to kidnap and potentially kill the governor of Michigan and violently overthrow the state government. Jeff Pegues reports.
