Princeton University honors Black alumna with site once named for Woodrow Wilson Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Princeton University is honoring one of its Black alumna with a residential college, at a site once named for Woodrow Wilson . Hobson College will be named after Mellody Hobson , the first Black woman to have that honor in Princeton history. The philanthropist and successful businesswoman was honored after making a generous donation.


