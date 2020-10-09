|
Princeton University honors Black alumna with site once named for Woodrow Wilson
Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Princeton University is honoring one of its Black alumna with a residential college, at a site once named for Woodrow Wilson. Hobson College will be named after Mellody Hobson, the first Black woman to have that honor in Princeton history. The philanthropist and successful businesswoman was honored after making a generous donation.
