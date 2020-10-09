Global  
 

Princeton University honors Black alumna with site once named for Woodrow Wilson

CBS News Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Princeton University is honoring one of its Black alumna with a residential college, at a site once named for Woodrow Wilson. Hobson College will be named after Mellody Hobson, the first Black woman to have that honor in Princeton history. The philanthropist and successful businesswoman was honored after making a generous donation.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Princeton To Name Residential College After Black Woman For The First Time

Princeton To Name Residential College After Black Woman For The First Time 00:53

 For the first time, Princeton University is naming a residential college after a Black woman.

Princeton University Princeton University University in Princeton, New Jersey


Woodrow Wilson Woodrow Wilson 28th president of the United States

Princeton Dropping Woodrow Wilson and Renaming a College After Black Alumna

 It will be named after Mellody Hobson and built where a college once bore Woodrow Wilson’s name. Princeton in June said the former president was a racist who..
NYTimes.com

Princeton building, once named for Wilson, to honor Black alum

 Hobson College will be built on a site once named for former President Woodrow Wilson, the school said.
CBS News

Woodrow Wilson downplayed the 1918 flu pandemic. Then, he got violently sick.

 Wilson's illness was initially hidden, with The Associated Press reporting flatly on April 5 that the president was "not stricken with influenza."
USATODAY.com

Today in History for October 2nd

 Highlights of this day in history: Mohandes Gandhi born; President Woodrow Wilson suffers stroke; Thurgood Marshall sworn in as US Supreme Court justice; Rock..
USATODAY.com

Mellody Hobson Mellody Hobson American businesswoman


