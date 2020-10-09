Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Officials demand investigation after ICE agents stop Black jogger in Boston

USATODAY.com Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Bena Apreala, 29, was stopped by ICE near his home in Boston, the latest of several instances of a Black jogger being stopped by authorities.
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: Jogger Claims He Was Racially Profiled By ICE Agents In Boston

Jogger Claims He Was Racially Profiled By ICE Agents In Boston 02:08

 The ACLU has taken on the case of a Roslindale man who says he was stopped and cornered by federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents while out for a jog in West Roxbury on the VFW Parkway. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement American federal law enforcement agency

Former DHS officials call ICE billboards in Pennsylvania "wildly inappropriate" weeks ahead of election

 Billboards featuring alleged undocumented immigrants charged with, but not convicted of crimes have been placed around parts of Pennsylvania, a major..
CBS News

ICE detainees go on hunger strike at Louisiana facility

 Several African detainees in ICE custody reportedly went on a hunger strike starting in August over what they call "gross human rights violations." Journalist,..
CBS News

ICE billboards of immigrants denounced as "wildly inappropriate"

 ICE placed "WANTED" billboards in Pennsylvania, a 2020 battleground state, denouncing local authorities for limiting cooperation with the agency.
CBS News
Chilling Whistleblower Complaint Alleges ICE Detention Facility Carried Out Unnecessary Sterilizations [Video]

Chilling Whistleblower Complaint Alleges ICE Detention Facility Carried Out Unnecessary Sterilizations

A licensed practical nurse who previously worked at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Georgia has turned whistleblower. According to CNN, Dawn Wooten filed a complaint to the Department of Homeland Security inspector general on Monday. Wooten's complaint detailed a high rate of hysterectomies and alleged medical neglect. She stated that while some of the detained women may have required a hysterectomy, 'everybody's uterus cannot be that bad.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published

Boston Boston State capital of Massachusetts, U.S.

Boston delays school reopening plan as virus surge

 Mixed emotions in Boston as the next phase of the Boston Public Schools reopening plan is delayed because the city's coronavirus positivity rate has climbed..
USATODAY.com
AI predicts patients at highest risk for severe pain, increased opioid use post-surgery [Video]

AI predicts patients at highest risk for severe pain, increased opioid use post-surgery

Artificial intelligence (AI) used in machine learning models can predict which patients are at highest risk for severe pain after surgery, and help determine who would most benefit from personalised pain management plans that use non-opioid alternatives, suggests new research. The research was presented at the ANESTHESIOLOGY 2020 annual meeting. Some patients experience more severe pain after surgery and need higher doses of opioids for longer periods of time, which increases their risk for opioid abuse disorder. By knowing which patients are at higher risk for severe post-surgical pain, physician anesthesiologists can create an anaesthesia plan using non-opioid alternatives - such as nerve blocks, epidurals and other medications - to more effectively address pain and reduce the need for opioids. "We plan to integrate the models with our electronic medical records to provide a prediction of post-surgical pain for each patient," said Mieke A. Soens, M.D., lead author of the study and an anesthesiologist at Brigham and Women's Hospital and anesthesiology instructor at Harvard Medical School, Boston.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:44Published

Authorities in Massachusetts capture runaway emu

 An emu that was spotted roaming the streets of a Massachusetts city has been corralled by authorities. The emu was reported Wednesday morning in Haverhill, about..
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Walsh Says City Looking Into 'Disturbing' Video Of Black Jogger Stopped In West Roxbury [Video]

Walsh Says City Looking Into 'Disturbing' Video Of Black Jogger Stopped In West Roxbury

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said he's asked police to look into the video and if ICE agents were involved.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:35Published
Two bodies found in SUV submerged in water off South Boston [Video]

Two bodies found in SUV submerged in water off South Boston

Two bodies were found inside a vehicle that was pulled from the water Friday near Black Falcon Pier in South Boston.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:16Published

Related news from verified sources

13 charged in plots against Michigan governor, police

 LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Agents foiled a stunning plot to kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, authorities said Thursday in announcing charges in an...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •CBS News

Mumbai: Vasai businessman's tenants are cops, refusing to leave since 1992

Mumbai: Vasai businessman's tenants are cops, refusing to leave since 1992 The Manikpur police in Vasai West, who operate out of the station's premises at the Moti Niwas Co-operative Housing Society, have not paid rent to landlord...
Mid-Day

Covid 19 coronavirus: Sydney cluster grows

Covid 19 coronavirus: Sydney cluster grows Health authorities in New South Wales are concerned over low testing numbers as a Sydney coronavirus cluster grew by four cases today.The state recorded 10...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this

kikhkampouridoy

Κυριακή Καμπουρίδου Authorities in Massachusetts capture runaway emu https://t.co/4nuneGRQju via @YouTube 1 week ago

AmyTevalt

FanGirlClerk @jackwhitehall Hoping you can do for the emu, what @KristenBell did for sloths. https://t.co/CuxjFFH5LN 1 week ago