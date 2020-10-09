Broadway Extends Shutdown Through At Least May 2021 Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

March 12th, 2020, the first night of Broadway going dark



And realistically, that could mean that most shows won't actually begin again until fall 2021 (if there's not another delay). [ more › ] March 12th, 2020, the first night of Broadway going darkAnd realistically, that could mean that most shows won't actually begin again until fall 2021 (if there's not another delay). [ more › ] 👓 View full article

