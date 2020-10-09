|
The career-Republicans behind the Lincoln Project's anti-Trump ads
Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Former operatives for John McCain and George W. Bush are calling on Americans to vote for a Democrat in the presidential election. Sunday, Lesley Stahl reports on the Lincoln Project super PAC that's aiming to unseat President Trump.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
The Lincoln Project political action committee
A Lincoln Project ad frames a choice: a president who demeans women or one who respects them.
NYTimes.com
ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 MinutesThis week on 60 Minutes: The COVID-19 treatments showing the most promise; Then, inside the Lincoln Project's campaign against President Trump; And, finding ways..
CBS News
Steve Schmidt on Sarah Palin's role in today's GOPThe Lincoln Project co-founder and former McCain adviser says Sarah Palin was "profoundly unfit" to be the Republican vice presidential nominee in 2008.
CBS News
John Weaver on whether Sarah Palin led to Donald TrumpA Lincoln Project co-founder on nominating Palin as vice president in 2008: "It was a mistake and we're paying some of the price for that, for sure."
CBS News
How the Lincoln Project's tweets get madeThe Lincoln Project's Keith Edwards on how the PAC has generated viral social media success, and whether what he's doing is trolling.
CBS News
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
How Will The S&P 500 React To The GOP Winning The Senate And The Presidency
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
G.O.P.-Appointed Judges Threaten Democracy, Liberals Seeking Court Expansion SayA new study found a partisan pattern in rulings that could make it easier or harder to vote, fueling a debate among Democrats over court packing.
NYTimes.com
Democrats’ Anger Over Barrett Could Have Big Consequences in the SenateRepublicans’ decision to push through a Supreme Court confirmation fuels the prospect for big changes to minority power should Democrats take the majority.
NYTimes.com
Trump Campaign Lawyers Are Aiding a Leading Proponent of QAnonA firm started by a group of Trump lawyers highlights the campaign’s connections to the false conspiracy theory and reinforces how deeply it has taken hold in..
NYTimes.com
Feinstein hugs Graham after Barrett hearingDemocrat Senator Dianne Feinstein of California hugged Republican Senator Lindsey Graham following Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation hearing..
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Chief Official White House Photographer Pete Souza Talks New Documentary 'The Way I See It' | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 05:14Published
From QAnon to 1994 crime bill: These questions from Trump, Biden town halls really lit up social mediaIn two separate town halls held and streamed simultaneously hundreds of miles apart, both candidates had viral moments — for better or worse.
USATODAY.com
Giuliani's daughter endorses Biden to end Trump's "reign of terror""I may not be able to change my father's mind, but together, we can vote this toxic administration out of office," Giuliani said.
CBS News
Trump casts doubt on face masks as COVID-19 cases surgePresident Trump continues to cast doubt on the effectiveness of wearing face masks, incorrectly citing a recent CDC report. Internal medicine physician Dr...
CBS News
Comparing Trump and Biden's immigration policiesPresident Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden have starkly different positions on immigration. Biden has denounced the Trump administration's "moral..
CBS News
Americans Citizens or natives of the United States of America
A Regulatory Rush by Federal Agencies to Secure Trump’s LegacyWith the president’s re-election in doubt, cabinet departments are scrambling to finish dozens of new rules affecting millions of Americans.
NYTimes.com
AP Poll: Voters see Trump reelection dividing USThe overwhelming majority of Americans believe the nation is divided about its most important values, and most say those divisions would worsen should President..
USATODAY.com
Winter is coming: How can I stay safe indoors from the coronavirus during cold seasons?Health experts are concerned coronavirus cases could spike again as cooler temperatures from the fall and winter force Americans back indoors.
USATODAY.com
Families face financial devastation amid economic fallout from coronavirusAs millions of Americans struggle to pay bills during the coronavirus pandemic, talks on a new round of federal relief remain stuck in neutral. Carter Evans..
CBS News
Higher U.S. jobless claims fuel economic angst
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:38Published
George W. Bush 43rd president of the United States
The Lincoln Project's campaign against TrumpA group of longtime Republican strategists who have worked with the likes of John McCain and George W. Bush have launched a scorching campaign against the..
CBS News
Inside the Lincoln Project's campaign against President TrumpA group of longtime Republican strategists who have worked with the likes of John McCain and George W. Bush have launched a scorching campaign against the..
CBS News
60 Minutes goes inside the Lincoln ProjectFormer operatives for John McCain and George W. Bush are calling on Americans to vote for a Democrat in the presidential election. Sunday, Lesley Stahl reports..
CBS News
US invasion of Afghanistan starts 20th yearThe US-led invasion of Afghanistan has now begun its 20th year. The United States has been discredited, if not totally defeated. Washington signed a conditional..
WorldNews
John McCain American politician and military officer
Roberta McCain Dies at 108; Mother of the Senator and His BeaconJohn McCain credited to her his will to survive as a prisoner of war. She later campaigned for him in his 2008 bid for the presidency.
NYTimes.com
Roberta McCain, mother of late Senator John McCain, dies at 108The mother of late Arizona Senator John McCain has died at the remarkable age of 108.
CBS News
John McCain's mother, Roberta McCain, dies at 108"Honey, I've had a dream life, and it was all luck," Roberta McCain said in a 2008 interview with Vogue.
CBS News
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
The official Biden HQ in Animal Crossing has poll booths, ice cream, and no malarkeyWith only 18 days left until the US presidential election, Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s campaign is launching a new virtual field office today for voters..
The Verge
Trump grilled on COVID-19, QAnon, personal finances at town hallPresident Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden took part in separate televised town hall events Thursday night. The president was grilled on his coronavirus..
CBS News
Lesley Stahl American journalist
Putin rival Alexey Navalny speaks out about how he was poisoned with a nerve agent on "60 Minutes""60 Minutes" correspondent Lesley Stahl joins "CBS This Morning" to preview the first U.S. TV interview with Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny since he..
CBS News
How Sesame Workshop's Muppets are teaching emotional coping tactics to children"60 Minutes" correspondent Lesley Stahl learns how to belly breathe from a new Muppet, Basma.
CBS News
Sesame and the IRC join forces to help Syrian refugee childrenThe International Rescue Committee and Sesame Workshop are teaming up on a major new effort to help young Syrian refugee children, including a new Sesame show in..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this