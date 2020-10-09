Global  
 

60 Minutes goes inside the Lincoln Project

CBS News Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Former operatives for John McCain and George W. Bush are calling on Americans to vote for a Democrat in the presidential election. Sunday, Lesley Stahl reports on the Lincoln Project super PAC that's aiming to unseat President Trump.
