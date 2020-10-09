|
Pelosi unveils 25th Amendment bid
Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled legislation that would allow Congress to intervene under the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to remove the president, yet insisted it's not about President Donald Trump and would apply to future presidents. (Oct. 9)
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Nancy Pelosi 52nd Speaker of the United States House of Representatives
25th Amendment: Democrats pitch bill on presidential succession commission, citing Trump's COVID diagnosisHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters the process was not directed at Trump and was intended to clarify the procedure for future presidents.
USATODAY.com
Democrats propose commission on president's fitness for officeHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Congressman Jamie Raskin introduced a bill on Friday to form a commission that could rule on a president's fitness for office in..
CBS News
Mitch McConnell: A COVID-19 relief deal is 'unlikely' before Election DaySenate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's comments about the 25th Amendment "absolutely absurd."
USATODAY.com
Nancy Pelosi mulls the 25th amendment as she questions Trump's fitness to serveHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi is questioning President Donald Trump s fitness to serve, announcing legislation Thursday that would create a commission to allow..
WorldNews
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
60 Minutes goes inside the Lincoln ProjectFormer operatives for John McCain and George W. Bush are calling on Americans to vote for a Democrat in the presidential election. Sunday, Lesley Stahl reports..
CBS News
The career-Republicans behind the Lincoln Project's anti-Trump adsFormer operatives for John McCain and George W. Bush are calling on Americans to vote for a Democrat in the presidential election. Sunday, Lesley Stahl reports..
CBS News
John Ratcliffe Pledged to Stay Apolitical. Then He Began Serving Trump’s Political Agenda.The director of national intelligence is said to be planning more disclosures of intelligence that undermines the Russia investigation.
NYTimes.com
United States Congress Legislature of the United States
Nobody is safe in Rajasthan, Gehlot-led govt can protect only itself: Rajyavardhan Rathore
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:36Published
US election: President Donald Trump erupts after Democrats push for his removal from officeDemocratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is questioning US President Donald Trump's fitness to serve, announcing legislation that would create a commission to allow..
New Zealand Herald
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this