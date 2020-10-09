Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pelosi unveils 25th Amendment bid

USATODAY.com Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled legislation that would allow Congress to intervene under the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to remove the president, yet insisted it's not about President Donald Trump and would apply to future presidents. (Oct. 9)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nancy Pelosi Nancy Pelosi 52nd Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

25th Amendment: Democrats pitch bill on presidential succession commission, citing Trump's COVID diagnosis

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters the process was not directed at Trump and was intended to clarify the procedure for future presidents.
USATODAY.com

Democrats propose commission on president's fitness for office

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Congressman Jamie Raskin introduced a bill on Friday to form a commission that could rule on a president's fitness for office in..
CBS News

Mitch McConnell: A COVID-19 relief deal is 'unlikely' before Election Day

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's comments about the 25th Amendment "absolutely absurd."
USATODAY.com

Nancy Pelosi mulls the 25th amendment as she questions Trump's fitness to serve

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is questioning President Donald Trump s fitness to serve, announcing legislation Thursday that would create a commission to allow..
WorldNews

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

60 Minutes goes inside the Lincoln Project

 Former operatives for John McCain and George W. Bush are calling on Americans to vote for a Democrat in the presidential election. Sunday, Lesley Stahl reports..
CBS News

The career-Republicans behind the Lincoln Project's anti-Trump ads

 Former operatives for John McCain and George W. Bush are calling on Americans to vote for a Democrat in the presidential election. Sunday, Lesley Stahl reports..
CBS News

John Ratcliffe Pledged to Stay Apolitical. Then He Began Serving Trump’s Political Agenda.

 The director of national intelligence is said to be planning more disclosures of intelligence that undermines the Russia investigation.
NYTimes.com

United States Congress United States Congress Legislature of the United States

Nobody is safe in Rajasthan, Gehlot-led govt can protect only itself: Rajyavardhan Rathore [Video]

Nobody is safe in Rajasthan, Gehlot-led govt can protect only itself: Rajyavardhan Rathore

BJP National spokesperson Rajyavardhan Rathore on October 09 lambasted at Congress-led Rajasthan government by saying that nobody is safe in Rajasthan today and state government can protect only itself, it can't protect public."Nobody is safe in Rajasthan today- neither women nor children, not even priests. A govt which stays at a five-star hotel for months can protect only itself, it can't protect public. Rajasthan is getting a bad name," Rathore said. "As per the data of National Crime Records Bureau, Rajasthan stands at the first position as far as crimes against women are concerned. I urge Rahul Gandhi, who indulges in political tourism to BJP-ruled states, to pay attention to Rajasthan," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:36Published

US election: President Donald Trump erupts after Democrats push for his removal from office

 Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is questioning US President Donald Trump's fitness to serve, announcing legislation that would create a commission to allow..
New Zealand Herald

Related news from verified sources

If Joe Biden wins "communist" Kamala Harris will takeover in a month, says Trump

 If Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden wins the November 3 US Elections, his running mate Kamala Harris will takeover as president in a month's time,...
Mid-Day

Donald Trump ready to return to public events: Doctor

 US President Donald Trump has completed his course of treatment for Covid-19 and can return to public engagements this weekend, his physician has said. Dr Sean...
Mid-Day Also reported by •SBSHNGNSeattlePI.com

Pelosi unveils 25th Amendment bid, questions Trump's fitness

 WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled legislation Friday that would allow Congress to intervene under the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •WorldNewsBelfast Telegraph

Tweets about this