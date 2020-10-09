|
Yankees legend Whitey Ford dies at 91
Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Ford's death is the latest this year of a number of baseball greats: Al Kaline, Tom Seaver, Lou Brock and Bob Gibson.
Whitey Ford American professional baseball player, pitcher, coach
New York Yankees Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in the Bronx, New York, United States
Lou Brock American baseball player
Bob Gibson American baseball pitcher and coach
Al Kaline American baseball player
Tom Seaver American baseball player
