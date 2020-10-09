Global  
 

Yankees legend Whitey Ford dies at 91

CBS News Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Ford's death is the latest this year of a number of baseball greats: Al Kaline​, Tom Seaver,​ Lou Brock​ and Bob Gibson.​
