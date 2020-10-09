Global  
 

Nancy Pelosi unveils 25th Amendment bid, questions Donald Trump’s fitness

Denver Post Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled legislation Friday that would allow Congress to intervene under the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to remove the president, insisting it's not about President Donald Trump but inspired by the need for greater congressional oversight of his White House.
