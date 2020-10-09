Hurricane Delta to Follow the Same Path as Laura, To Weaken After Hitting Land
Friday, 9 October 2020 () Only a month and a half after Hurricane Laura hit Louisiana, Hurricane Delta is expected to landfall within the next few hours. The said hurricane is said to be leading the same path that Laura took.
Hurricane Delta rapidly lost strength before landfall near top Caribbean getaway Cancun on Wednesday, potentially saving the area's hotels, condos and Mayan indigenous villages from an onslaught threatened when it was a menacing Category 4 storm. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.