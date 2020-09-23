Global  
 

Stimulus Talks Drag On as US Economic Recovery Falters

VOA News Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Senate majority leader says not to expect deal before election
News video: Trump Won't Allow Stimulus Package Talks To Continue Unless He's Reelected

 Business Insider reports there are still 11 million fewer Americans employed compared to before the pandemic hit in February. The pace of job growth is slowing, and Tuesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated his call for more economic aid from the US government to American workers. Economists warn...

Trump Pulls Plug On Stimulus Talks, Pelosi Fumes [Video]

President Donald Trump on Tuesday tweeted his decision to end all stimulus talks until after the general election in November. Talks had been going on between Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and..

Trump pulls plug on COVID-19 relief talks [Video]

In a shocking move one day after leaving the hospital from a COVID-19 infection, President Trump ordered Republicans to walk away from economic stimulus talks. Conway G. Gittens has the details.

Powell: Congress, Fed need to 'stay with' aid [Video]

In his second trip to Capitol Hill this week, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers that assistance from the Fed and Congress are needed to bolster the economic recovery.

European Shares Seen Lower As Stimulus Hopes Fade

 European stocks may open lower on Wednesday on concerns that the end of U.S. stimulus talks could derail economic recovery.
RTTNews Also reported by •Newsmax

US stocks seen rebounding on optimism about an aid package after the elections

 US stocks are expected to rebound in early trade on Wednesday as initial dismay at President Trump’s decision to cancel fiscal stimulus negotiations with US...
Proactive Investors

The Fed warned of 'tragic' consequences if the US didn't do more to support its economic recovery. Hours later, Trump killed talks around more stimulus.

 Leaving the economy starved of stimulus is like "letting the forest fire burn," Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said.
Business Insider


