Stimulus Talks Drag On as US Economic Recovery Falters
Friday, 9 October 2020 (
2 hours ago) Senate majority leader says not to expect deal before election
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
3 days ago
Business Insider reports there are still 11 million fewer Americans employed compared to before the pandemic hit in February.
The pace of job growth is slowing, and Tuesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated his call for more economic aid from the US government to American workers.
Economists warn...
Trump Won't Allow Stimulus Package Talks To Continue Unless He's Reelected 00:43
Trump Pulls Plug On Stimulus Talks, Pelosi Fumes
President Donald Trump on Tuesday tweeted his decision to end all stimulus talks until after the general election in November.
Talks had been going on between Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:45 Published 3 days ago
Trump pulls plug on COVID-19 relief talks
In a shocking move one day after leaving the hospital from a COVID-19 infection, President Trump ordered Republicans to walk away from economic stimulus talks. Conway G. Gittens has the details.
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:16 Published 3 days ago
Powell: Congress, Fed need to 'stay with' aid
In his second trip to Capitol Hill this week, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers that assistance from the Fed and Congress are needed to bolster the economic recovery.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:59 Published 2 weeks ago
