Microsoft moves to 'hybrid workplace' model; will allow some employees to work from home permanently

SeattlePI.com Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
After almost 8 months of remote work, companies in the Seattle area are beginning to unfold their blueprints of how and when employees will return to physical office spaces. Redmond-based Microsoft announced Friday they will give employees the option to work from home permanently as the company shifts to a "hybrid workplace" model during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.
