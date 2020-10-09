Microsoft moves to 'hybrid workplace' model; will allow some employees to work from home permanently
Friday, 9 October 2020 () After almost 8 months of remote work, companies in the Seattle area are beginning to unfold their blueprints of how and when employees will return to physical office spaces. Redmond-based Microsoft announced Friday they will give employees the option to work from home permanently as the company shifts to a "hybrid workplace" model during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella explained that the absence of a clear separation between home and work due to this pandemic is tiring out employees. While work from home has its benefits, people across the world are waking up to the downside of this mode of functioning. And Microsoft may have a feature...