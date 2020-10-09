Global  
 

New details about plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

CBS News Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
The FBI and Michigan state officials have charged 13 people in an alleged domestic terror plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. CBS News chief Justice and Homeland Security correspondent Jeff Pegues joins CBSN to explain how the threat was uncovered.
News video: Plot to Kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer Thwarted By FBI

 The FBI announced it has derailed a militia group’s plot to kidnap and assassinate Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Veuer’s TC Newman has more.

Michigan Sheriff Shared Stage with Kidnapping Suspect, Says Many Wanted Whitmer Arrested

 A Sheriff in Michigan not only shared a stage with one of the men arrested for allegedly trying to kidnap and possibly kill Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer..
A kidnap and murder plot targeted Gretchen Whitmer. It's no coincidence she's a woman.

 To be a woman in public life is to get threats. But the kidnap and murder plot against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is a new level of horror.
Michigan Gov Gretchen Whitmer was 'moved around' as FBI tracked militia 'plot'

 A group of anti-lockdown activists allegedly planned to abduct Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
Man accused in Michigan plot pleads not guilty

 One of the men accused in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pleads not guilty, judge sets $250,000 cash bond. (Oct. 9)
 
What We Know About the Alleged Plot to Kidnap Michigan’s Governor

 The group charged with planning the kidnapping met repeatedly over the summer for firearms training and combat drills, the F.B.I. said.
‘Militia’ plot to kidnap US governor Gretchen Whitmer foiled by undercover agents [Video]

‘Militia’ plot to kidnap US governor Gretchen Whitmer foiled by undercover agents

A plot to kidnap Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer and put her “on trial” was foiled by undercover agents and informants, the FBI said.

Federal authorities foil plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

 The Justice Department has thwarted an alleged domestic terror plot to kidnap and potentially kill the governor of Michigan and violently overthrow the state..
FBI foils alleged plot to kidnap Michigan governor and overthrow government

 State and federal investigators say they've broken up an alleged plot to kidnap Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer and overthrow the state's government. Jeff..
