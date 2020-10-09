|
New details about plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer
Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
The FBI and Michigan state officials have charged 13 people in an alleged domestic terror plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. CBS News chief Justice and Homeland Security correspondent Jeff Pegues joins CBSN to explain how the threat was uncovered.
