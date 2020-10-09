Global  
 

Fauci: Trump rally would be within CDC guidelines

USATODAY.com Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Dr. Anthony Fauci says President Donald Trump's plans for a Saturday White House event and Monday rally in Florida are "within the recommended timeframe of the CDC." But he cautioned the White House again not to take the coronavirus lightly. (Oct. 9)
 
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: To Test Or Not To Test? Trump's Appearances Muddies CDC's Waters

To Test Or Not To Test? Trump's Appearances Muddies CDC's Waters 00:37

 In the early days of the pandemic, the CDC said people should have two negative COVID-19 tests, 24 hours apart, before being around other people. Now, CDC guidelines say people aren't likely to be infectious 10 to 20 days after symptoms first began, regardless of test results. Also, before leaving...

